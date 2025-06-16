Avid Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

