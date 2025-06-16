Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $263.60 and last traded at $261.20, with a volume of 555237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,042,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.