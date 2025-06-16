iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

