Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Reduced by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

