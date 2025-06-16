QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $23.66 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,353 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

