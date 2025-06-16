Short Interest in Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Expands By 44.6%

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.5 days.
Pensana Price Performance
Pensana stock remained flat at C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday. Pensana has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.
About Pensana
