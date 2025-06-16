Short Interest in Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Expands By 44.6%

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.5 days.

Pensana Price Performance

Pensana stock remained flat at C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday. Pensana has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.

Get Pensana alerts:

About Pensana

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.