Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

UNP stock opened at $223.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

