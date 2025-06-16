Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

GD opened at $282.95 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.