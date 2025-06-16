Top Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – June 15th

Shopify, Etsy, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, TotalEnergies, Carrier Global, and Rio Tinto Group are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity shares of companies that own, operate, or manage vessels used for transporting cargo and passengers by sea or inland waterways. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight-rate fluctuations, fuel costs, and maritime regulations. Investors often use shipping stocks to gain exposure to the cyclical dynamics of international commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. 7,971,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,729. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Etsy stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

TotalEnergies (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 3,478,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Featured Stories