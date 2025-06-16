Top Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – June 15th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, GameStop, RH, Archer Aviation, MARA, and MP Materials are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization generally falls between $2 billion and $10 billion. They strike a balance between the stability and established track record of large-cap stocks and the higher growth potential (but also higher volatility) of small-cap stocks. Investors often include mid caps in diversified portfolios to pursue moderate growth with manageable risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,598,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,390,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,708,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732,441. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $71.00.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,696,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,111,669. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded up $12.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.15. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

ACHR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 110,521,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,187,081. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 54,879,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,153,774. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 6.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. MARA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 25,259,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,098. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

