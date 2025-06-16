Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Petro Matad Price Performance
PRTDF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Micron Joins Latest $200 Billion United States Investment
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.