Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petro Matad Price Performance

PRTDF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

