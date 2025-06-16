Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 503 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 52,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

McDonald’s stock opened at $301.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.