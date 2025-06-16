Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 72,902 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,902 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

