Brokerages Set Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Target Price at $1.33

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPT. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Opthea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Opthea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

Opthea Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Opthea by 78.6% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 5,193,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,285 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Opthea by 67.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

