Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,550,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,869 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,764,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

