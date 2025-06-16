Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $26,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,723,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.