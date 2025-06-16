Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 54,241 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $248.70 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

