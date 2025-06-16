Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

AVGO opened at $248.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

