Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

