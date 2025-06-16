Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,105 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 313,266 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

