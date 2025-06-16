Warther Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

