Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.8% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $24.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

