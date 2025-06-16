Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $68.16 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 935,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,454 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $68,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $83.81 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

