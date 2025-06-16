Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Short Interest Update

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Micron Joins Latest $200 Billion United States Investment
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.