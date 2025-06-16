Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Short Interest Update

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

