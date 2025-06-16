SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJMHY opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. SJM has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

SJM Company Profile

Further Reading

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

