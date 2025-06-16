SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SJM Stock Performance
Shares of SJMHY opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. SJM has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.70.
SJM Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SJM
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Micron Joins Latest $200 Billion United States Investment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.