Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold Stock Up 3.9%
OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
Revival Gold Company Profile
