Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Revival Gold Stock Up 3.9%

OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.