Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

