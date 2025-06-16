Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VV opened at $275.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

