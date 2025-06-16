Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

