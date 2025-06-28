BlueLinx (BXC) & The Competition Critical Comparison

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BlueLinx to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlueLinx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $2.95 billion $53.12 million 16.59 BlueLinx Competitors $4.92 billion $298.49 million -11.19

BlueLinx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx. BlueLinx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlueLinx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 0 4 0 3.00 BlueLinx Competitors 187 1156 1093 47 2.40

BlueLinx presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.03%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 24.43%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 1.31% 4.90% 1.98% BlueLinx Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Summary

BlueLinx rivals beat BlueLinx on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

