Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.9% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

