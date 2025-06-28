Patron Partners LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:LNG opened at $239.87 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.