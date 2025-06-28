Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,186 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,317.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.03 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $292.33 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

