Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 6.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $4,176,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

