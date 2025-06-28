Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

