SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Clarus Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

