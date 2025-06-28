WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 260.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,242,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 980,714 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

