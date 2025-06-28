American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AMT opened at $218.06 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

