Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Vertical Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Shares of RYCEY opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

