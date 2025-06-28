TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 24.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

