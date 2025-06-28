Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

