Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 10,778,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 2,702,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 11.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52,777.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 1,783,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($24,472.80). Insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.