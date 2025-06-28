WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 41,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

ROP stock opened at $563.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

