Westend Capital Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Viking accounts for 4.1% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Viking worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Viking from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 42.97.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

