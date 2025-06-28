Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) versus iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Critical Contrast

Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thermwood and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Thermwood alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermwood 0 0 0 0 0.00 iRobot 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Thermwood has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRobot $681.85 million 0.15 -$145.52 million ($7.98) -0.41

This table compares Thermwood and iRobot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Thermwood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRobot.

Profitability

This table compares Thermwood and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermwood N/A N/A N/A iRobot -38.11% -222.50% -35.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Thermwood shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Thermwood

(Get Free Report)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides Root robots for coding, discovery, and play; Roomba Combo mopping and vacuuming robot; and accessories, including robot vacuum and mop, handheld vacuum, and air purifier, educational coding robot, and accessory bundles. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, value- added distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.