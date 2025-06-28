Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Concentra Group Holdings Parent to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentra Group Holdings Parent 8.09% 29.94% 6.31% Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors -747.65% -29.71% -13.76%

Dividends

Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 0 8 0 3.00 Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors 420 2239 4792 151 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.73%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 434.08%. Given Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concentra Group Holdings Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.90 billion $166.54 million 15.79 Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.80

Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Concentra Group Holdings Parent. Concentra Group Holdings Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

