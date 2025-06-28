Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

