Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Realty Income worth $260,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE O opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on O. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

