Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after buying an additional 974,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after buying an additional 1,782,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after buying an additional 1,640,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $973,591,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,866,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,497,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.8%

BN stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.05 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

