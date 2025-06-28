Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.39 and last traded at $102.90. Approximately 218,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,193,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

